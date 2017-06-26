Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will show off more than his famous abs in ESPN The Magazine’s ninth annual Body Issue, which “celebrates and showcases the athletic form” and hits newsstands on July 7. Elliott, who rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season, graces the cover of the issue holding a football.

The Body Issue will feature 22 athletes in addition to Elliott, including Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, Los Angeles Sparks forward and 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike, Cubs infielder Javier Baez and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

“My abs get a lot of attention,” Elliott said. “I feel like, you know, I’m going to lose some mojo if I lose my abs, so I gotta make sure I stay right.”

U.S. women’s soccer player Julie Ertz and her husband, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and San Jose Sharks teammates Joe Thornton and Brent Burns are among the other athletes who bare almost everything for ESPN.

“I think I have good abs underneath,” Burns joked. “You just can’t see them.”

Additional photos and video content from the Body Issue will appear all week on “SportsCenter.”