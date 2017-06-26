

Will Russell Westbrook get past James Harden and be named MVP? Or will the award perhaps go to Kawhi Leonard? So many questions. (Sue Ogrocki/AP file)

The NBA is taking a page out of the NFL’s book, staging a glittering postseason awards show just made for TV.

“The NBA Awards on TNT” will feature the awarding of some serious trophies, such as most valuable player, rookie of the year, sixth man and coach of the year, during a ceremony in New York.

The finalists are:

MVP

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Coach of the year

Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Rookie of the year

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Most improved player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Defensive player of the year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Sixth man

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Lou Williams, Houston Rockets

There’ll also be special awards, like the fan votes for dunk of the year, performance of the year and best style.

Putting the presentation of the awards into a TV show, which airs at 9 p.m. EDT Monday on TNT (and will be live streamed at NBA.com), makes a lot of sense and it’s a little surprising that it took this long for it to happen. There have been a number of viral moments surrounding NBA awards and it’s about time the league tried to capitalize on the possibility that those might occur.

[Watch Kevin Durant call his mother ‘the real MVP’ in 2014]

Three years ago, for instance, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when a weepy Kevin Durant received the MVP award as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and called his mother, Wanda, “the real MVP” during his acceptance speech. “We weren’t supposed to be here,” Durant told her from the stage. “You made us believe. You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs. You put food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate and [you] went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us.”

And then there’s Riley Curry, who has stolen the MVP show twice from her father despite the fact that she won’t turn 5 until next month. Even Steph Curry admits it and explains that it’s part of her run for the presidency “as soon as she’s eligible.”

“Her platform will be more cookies for everybody, plus free Whip/Nae Nae instructions,” Steph Curry told ESPN in the fall of 2015. “And everybody would be required to know, word for word, the lines to that Disney [Channel] movie ‘[The] Descendants.’ That would be the pledge of allegiance, or maybe the national anthem. I’d vote for her, especially if Kanye’s on the ticket. It’d be a fun country.”

[Riley Curry, like Kevin Durant’s mother, is the real MVP]

So, you see, anything is possible. (Although if there were any justice, there’d be a special lifetime achievement award for Riley on Monday night.) There’s little to lose for the NBA, although the awards could be better timed. The NFL maximizes interest by presenting its “honors” on the eve of the Super Bowl. The NBA championship was wrapped up two weeks ago.

“I feel bad that people have to wait,” Commissioner Adam Silver said on Bleacher Report’s “Full 48″ podcast, “but the notion was that, for me, having been with the league 25 years now, I never liked the way the awards were dribbled out, essentially, throughout the playoffs.”

The ratings may be gravy in the show’s first go-round, but there’s a warning in the NFL Honors. This year’s show, the sixth in its history, drew a 2.1 overnight rating on Fox, down 36 percent from last year on CBS and down 30 percent from the 2015 show on NBC, according to Sports Business Journal. It was the smallest overnight for the event since Fox last aired coverage in 2014. It still tied coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks game on ABC.