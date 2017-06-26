It was a fairly routine baseball play. The catcher, as a runner was crossing the plate, rared back to throw the baseball back to the pitcher during a tournament game in South Carolina.

But the ball caught Jason Lockhart, the 15-year-old runner and son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart, in the face, breaking his nose, requiring stitches and making the days since the June 17 incident anything but routine. As doctors removed tubes and pack from his nose two days later, he began to bleed uncontrollably and a CT scan revealed that the fracture was worse than believed, with vessels somewhere inside his nose torn. By June 20, his sister, Sydney, had tweeted: “Urgent prayer request: Life up my little brother please!! We need a miracle.”

Since then, doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta have worked to control the bleeding. Because it persisted, he was placed “into a paralytic state through meds and machines,” the family wrote Friday in a series of posts on Sydney’s Facebook page that describe the scary details of an injury that medical personnel have struggled to repair. In a statement Saturday, the family wrote in part:

“This has helped stop any movement that could encourage or cause a bleed to begin. Before this, a cough or a movement or trying to speak would all cause trauma and blood. The tough part of this choice is that he is still aware of his surroundings and can hear things/us all around him. They have started some nutritional IVs because he hasn’t had anything to eat since Monday morning. The doctors goals are to keep him this way through Monday morning, then he will have surgery to remove the packing in his nose and take his breathing tube out of his mouth. After that, we will wait 24 hours in the ICU to make sure there is no more bleeding. A lot of waiting and praying. We are really staying positive that this is the best way to give Jason the most comfort possible and the least stress. Thank you again for standing with us in the biggest and scariest situation our family has ever encountered.”

By Sunday, doctors had decided to “do an endovascular embolization …” Sydney wrote. “They went in to his arteries and blood vessels and found the two most practical areas that could be feeding the areas where Jason has been bleeding. They went into both arteries on each side of his nose and cut off the blood supply. They are hopeful that this is the source of the bleeding. The surgery was a couple of hours long and Jason is now resting still on the ventilator to keep his vitals monitored and keep him comfortable. They will watch him for 24 hours and then he will go into surgery tomorrow to have his nose repacked and this will give them an opportunity to look back behind the packing to make sure there are no other areas bleeding. We are tired here but hopeful. The prayers and support that everyone has given to us is overwhelming and we are truly touched. Thank you so much. WE FEEL SO SURROUNDED”

By Monday morning, Sydney was describing him as “steady,” with another procedure on the horizon.

“Jason was steady throughout the night which we are so thankful for!!! I stayed up at the hospital last night and was so glad to be with my mom and dad. Mom and dad were able to get like 6 hours of sleep!! (can I get a hallelujah!!!!!!) So we have surgery today at 3:00 pm and we are asking for big bold prayers. It is to remove and replace the packing and to take a good thorough look around inside to make sure there isn’t an area behind the packing that could be causing any more bleeding. I’ll update later tonight! PRAYERS ARE WORKING





On Friday, Jason’s father, who is now a Chicago Cubs scout and also played for the Padres and Royals during his 10-year career, admitted in a tweet that “it’s been rough,” and added, “a few surgeries but we’re confident he’s going to be ok.”