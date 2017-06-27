Rafael Chavez Gonzalez, the brother of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, was shot and killed in front of his family during a robbery at his home in western Mexico in a murder that Julio Cesar Chavez said “will not go unpunished.”

Sinaloa state prosecutor Juan Jose Rios said in a news conference Monday that two men entered the rear of Chavez’s home in Culiacan on Sunday night and demanded money. Although some was handed over, they demanded more and, when Chavez resisted, he was shot. His brother Roberto Chavez Gonzalez confirmed the account for the Associated Press and added that the shooting occurred in front of his brother’s family.

During the first five months of 2017, murders in Mexico have been up about 30 percent over the same period in 2016.

In a tweet, Julio Cesar Chavez thanked fans for their support and said that “this murder will not go unpunished I assure you.”

Rafael Chavez Gonzalez’s nephew shared a photo of his uncle (in orange shorts) on Instagram and wrote: “It’s incredible that they just assaulted my uncle, and as he did not want to give them the money, they killed him. It’s incredible how people can take the life of someone who has children and a mother who does not know the pain and damage that will provoke that easily.”