Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” ended in a cliffhanger and a promise from host Chris Harrison that in Tuesday’s Part 2 — brace for it — “You won’t believe what happens when Kenny and Lee finally settle their score!”

But those in Chicago who waited all day to see that score settled were instead treated to a showdown between … Max and Jake?

That would be Max Scherzer and Jake Arrieta, a pair of fiery pitchers tied up in high-stakes drama — but not the kind that ends up with the loser whisked away from Norway.

Sorry, Bachelorette fans. ABC7 Chicago instead aired the baseball game between the Nationals and Cubs, and pushed back its airing of the popular reality TV show to 1:07 a.m.

Bachelor Nation was not pleased. And you don’t want to see what happens when Bachelor Nation gets angry (we’ll show you anyway).

ABC is playing a Cubs game instead of the Bachelorette, IS THIS A SICK JOKE?!?! — Jordy Brengosz (@jordybrengosz) June 28, 2017

ABC is showing the Cubs instead of night two of the Bachelorette. BASEBALL DOESNT EVEN MATTER AT THIS POINT IN THE SEASON — Claire Bader (@clairebader) June 28, 2017

@chrisbharrison please help they're showing @Cubs instead of Bachelorette on ABC what do I do??? #TheBachelorette — Holly West (@hollyx2) June 28, 2017

ABC Chicago is showing the Cubs Game instead of the bachelorette tonight. This is why women have trust issues. #thebachelorette — Gayle Johnston (@Guhh_ale) June 28, 2017

ABC7 Chicago notified its viewers of this conflict in a post on its website. It wasn’t enough to quell the expected storm of complaints from those invested in Rachel Lindsay’s quest to find love.

“Due to ABC 7 coverage of the Cubs vs. Nationals game on Tuesday June 27, 2017 Wheel of Fortune and the Bachelorette will be seen late night Tuesday into early Wednesday morning,” the channel wrote. “The Bachelorette is available in late night tonight at 1:05 a.m. (actual start time is 1:07 a.m.). We also want to inform viewers that tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette will also have an encore (repeat) airing on Monday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. So if you can’t stay up and watch it or DVR it tonight, you can still see it in its regular time period next week.”

You expect some viewers to wait an additional entire week to see whether Kenny or Lee goes home? Chicagoans waited 108 years to see their favorite team win a World Series, but this is asking a bit much.