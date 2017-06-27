

Oh, those varsity blues. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

Ordinarily, this might seem like humblebrag, but, in a new Gatorade commercial, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Matt Ryan, among others, talk about the secret to victory and how — spoiler! — it’s failure.

Now, Gatorade may or may not have had something to do with their success (sorry, Gatorade) and these athletes and former athletes are being paid for their comments, but on the faces of Jordan and Williams, there’s a sting that seems somehow genuine and has everything to do with Leroy Smith and Karolina Pliskova.

“Want to know the secret to victory?” Jordan asks. “Fail to make the varsity team.”

If you don’t think Jordan is serious, look no further than his 2012 Hall of Fame induction speech, famous for what it revealed about his competitive spirit and inability to let any dis go. He singled out his coach at Laney High, the guy who picked Smith over him for the varsity and said succinctly, “You made a mistake, dude.”

Williams isn’t at that spot in her career, but you can see that Pliskova left an impression in the way that she speaks of their 2016 U.S. Open semifinal.

“Be on the wrong side of the biggest upset in your sport,” Serena practically spits out.

It’s a little less convincing when J.J. Watt says, “Start your career as a walk-on” and Peyton Manning says, “Go 3-13 your rookie season.”

And poor Matt Ryan, who was on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history? It’s left to him to spell it out.

“Defeat.”