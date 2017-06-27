

LaMelo Ball took in the NBA draft last week. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

WWE issued a statement late Monday night calling out one of the sons of LaVar Ball for using a racial slur during the live “Monday Night RAW” broadcast.

LaMelo, the 15-year-old son of LaVar and younger brother of Los Angeles Laker draftee Lonzo, laughed as he said the n-word twice into a live mic at Staples Center in Los Angeles during an event in which dad LaVar flexed and danced around the ring in a “confrontation” with The Miz after ripping off his shirt.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values,” WWE said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

LaMelo, who scored 92 points in a game last winter, will be a high school junior in Chino Hills, Calif., this fall and is one of the three sons LaVar has touted as the future of the NBA.

Sports Illustrated has the clip, with the word bleeped out.

LaMelo Ball telling LaVar to beat up The Miz + LaVar bouncing off the ropes >>>> pic.twitter.com/LRIWaemJcP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

The purpose of the segment was to promote (of course) the family’s Big Baller Brand.