

James Harden, left, with new teammate Chris Paul. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly agreed Wednesday to trade point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, his desired landing spot, after the nine-time all-star let it be known that he intended to sign with Houston in free agency.

Here’s the Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski with the news.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

As Woj notes, the Clippers will acquire Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first-round pick in next year’s draft for Paul (the pick will be Nos. 1-3 protected).

Beverley, who was named to the NBA all-defensive first team earlier this week, reportedly was amenable to a trade away from Houston — he was an uncertain fit in Coach Mike D’Antoni’s fast-paced offense — and the Rockets could use the salary-cap space.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that Houston had “emerged as an increasingly serious threat in the chase for soon-to-be free agent Chris Paul” and that Rockets star James Harden had “been advocating hard in favor of the Paul pursuit.” Paul also is close with Houston’s Trevor Ariza, with ESPN’s Zach Lowe reporting Wednesday that the Clippers had tried to acquire the swingman “at various times.”

It was reported last week that Paul intended to opt out of his Clippers contract and become an unrestricted free agent. Instead, he opted into the $24.2 million final year of his deal, clearing the way for Los Angeles to trade him to Houston. The Rockets now can give Paul a five-year max contract extension worth $205 million after next season, when his current deal is up.

The move seems to have Jerry West’s fingerprints on it, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Had Paul become an unrestricted free agent and left for Houston, the Clippers would have received nothing in return upon his departure.

Wanna know Jerry West's influence on the Clippers? You're seeing it. He was not in favor of the "just bring everyone back" plan. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2017

The NBA Hall of Famer joined the Clippers as a consultant earlier this month. Now it appears that Los Angeles has vastly more room to maneuver for free agents in coming years, starting with Blake Griffin, who also intends to opt out of his contract, according to reports.

LAC could have $70m+ in room during the summer of 2018. Slate would be wiped clean to put a plan in place for the future. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 28, 2017

As for the Rockets, they’ll have to figure out how to move forward with two prominent stars crowded into their backcourt. There’s also the fact that Harden had a career year after he became the team’s point guard in 2016-17, a role that now will be filled by Paul.

Houston might not be done, either. After the Paul news broke Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that GM Daryl Morey will look to add a third star to the team. Could that player be Paul George?

.@WindhorstESPN is reporting that the #Rockets aren't done dealing and are trying very hard to land Paul George to pair with CP3 and Harden. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 28, 2017

Or Carmelo Anthony?

Stephen A. Smith reporting that if Carmelo Anthony receives a buyout from the NY Knicks, he'll head to Houston to join Harden and CP3. — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 28, 2017

Stay tuned!