

Little Caesars Arena under construction on June 12. (Paul Sancya/AP)

An electrical worker died Wednesday morning after falling 75 feet during construction of the new Detroit arena that will be home to the Pistons and Red Wings.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Forell told the Detroit Free Press that the 46-year-old victim, who was not identified, had “fallen approximately 75 feet and he was in cardiac arrest” when the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Co-workers were administering CPR when paramedics arrived at Little Caesars Arena and took him to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was believed to have fallen from a catwalk.

It was unclear whether the man was wearing gear to protect against a fall or whether it had been removed during CPR. The man was not, Forell said, wearing it when emergency crews arrived. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate, Forell said.

“We don’t know what happened,” Forell said. “Was he working with anyone else? We don’t know. But that kind of fall is not usually survivable.”

Ryan Maieabach, CEO of Barton Mallow, a company involved with the construction project, issued a brief statement this morning and the Free Press reported that workers were sent home for the day.

“A serious incident occurred at the job site today,” Ryan Maieabach, CEO of Barton Mallow, which is involved in construction, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and his family. We are gathering more information and additional details will be provided when appropriate.”

The arena, which is located near the Lions’ Ford Field and Tigers’ Comerica Park, is scheduled to open in September.