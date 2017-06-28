In January, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr announced his retirement at the age of 24 after a doctor told him that his C1 vertebra was only 80 percent formed, meaning he risked paralysis or even death if he played another down. But in announcing his decision to walk away from the game, Orr said he still held a sliver of hope for a “miracle” that would allow him to return.

That miracle appears to have happened in the form of other doctors who gave Orr a much more optimistic prognosis. And on Wednesday, Orr told “Good Morning Football” that he may give pro football another shot.

As told by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell pointed Orr toward Stanford Emery, a West Virginia spine specialist who had treated Russell’s neck injury in 2015. Emery and other doctors told Orr that “he’s at no more risk of serious injury than a player with a fully formed spine,” Garafolo reports, so long as he didn’t play with any herniated disks.

Undrafted out of North Texas, Orr was signed by the Ravens as a free agent in 2014 and at first was a standout on special teams. But last season, Orr started 15 games at weakside linebacker and had 132 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble in earning second-team all-pro honors. But he won’t necessarily be back in Baltimore should he indeed make his return. As Garafolo explains, Orr would have been a restricted free agent this offseason had he not announced his retirement, but he never filed his retirement papers with the NFL and the Ravens didn’t place him on their reserve/retired list because they didn’t expect him to ever play again. And so the team — again thinking Orr’s career was over — did not extend a free agent tender to him during the appointed time on the NFL calendar, meaning Orr will be an unrestricted free agent if he comes back.