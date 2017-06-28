

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton practices with the Cowboys in Frisco, Tex. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Dallas Cowboys draft pick Taco Charlton came to the NFL with a plan. On top of his rookie contract with the NFL, he wanted an endorsement deal and his agent knew just where to look.

“We had meetings with a bunch of restaurants that sell tacos and we were looking for a long-term relationship,” Joel Segal, Charlton’s agent, told ESPN on Tuesday.

Segal didn’t make clear how many restaurants were in the mix, but maybe it doesn’t matter. One restaurant stood out as a good fit in Charlton and Segal’s estimation — Taco Bueno.

While the chain isn’t nearly as big as Taco Bell, Taco Bueno boasts 180 outlets in seven states, with about half of those restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, according to ESPN. This will likely ensure maximum impact.

The match seems like natural, too, maybe like beef in a hard corn tortilla shell, judging from the assessment of Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper.

“I actually fell asleep towards the back end of the first round of the draft,” Roper told ESPN. “But when I woke up in the morning, my phone lit up with the news that the Cowboys had drafted a Taco. We had to do something.”

Of course, that’s not Charlton’s given name. Legally, his name is Vidauntae, but his mother and grandmother christened him “for some still-vague reason” with his nickname as a kid, according to the Detroit News.

Ironically, the former Michigan defensive end said he never really even liked tacos growing up, but, “Now, I love tacos all the time,” he said in April.

While he name-dropped Taco Bell in that interview, it’s likely he’ll stop that now.

It's been a great #TacoTuesday if you haven't heard 🌮 A post shared by Taco Charlton (@tvcosworld) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

“#TacoTuesday Happy to be apart [sic] of the team!” he wrote on Twitter, where he goes by @TheSupremeTaco, on Tuesday, announcing his new partnership with Taco Bueno.

One of Charlton’s duties will be to promote new food combinations for the brand, such as the “Tailgate Box,” which Taco Bueno’s CEO told ESPN is something the company is thinking about offering customers on game days.

It’s unclear what might be included in the combination, but if it’s anything like the “Wholotta Box,” for which Roper said the 6-foot-6, 275-pound player would also be a good spokesman, it’s going to include a lot of food. The Wholotta Box, which was introduced in May, contains 12 tacos or burritos, two sides each of rice and beans, chips and sauce. It’s $15, according to an online menu.

That’s certainly a deal, but for some it’s still not worth it. Online review of Taco Bueno outlets in Dallas are mixed, according to Yelp, where online users have rated several locations as three stars. Those who didn’t like Taco Bueno hated it, largely rating in one star. But those who like, it love it, including Walter S, who describes himself as a “Buenohead.”

“Since I was a wee young lad I’ve always had the Mexi Dips & Chips as my go to favorite but I also enjoy their muchacos [a taco wrapped in pita bread], potato burritos, and for dessert: don’t miss the cheesecake chimichangas!”

He added: “Also keep a keen eye turned to the menu as they are always running various promotions and featuring limited time/specialty items.”

Looks like there’s already a customer for the Tailgate Box.