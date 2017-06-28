

Phil Jackson took over the Knicks in 2014 and has yet to produce a winning season. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are expected to part company Wednesday morning, ending a relationship that began with great hope for a downtrodden franchise a little more than three years ago.

The decision, reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, comes just days before the July 1 opening of free agency and stems in part over a difference in opinion that has resulted in a stalemate over Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team. Jackson went public with his frustrations over Anthony when the team’s dismal season ended and was highly critical of Kristaps Porzingis, the one player who has given Knicks fans hope of late. Those factors, coupled with his continued push for the triangle offense, came into play.

Jackson, 71, had two years remaining on a five-year contract he signed in 2014 and had made it clear that he had no intention of staying with the team beyond that, but his handling of Anthony accelerated his departure. Anthony, who has refused to waive his no-trade clause, has two years and $54 million left on his contract and Jackson grew increasingly frustrated with the forward. With free agency beginning looming, embattled owner James Dolan chose to buy out the $24 million left on Jackson’s contract.

Jackson chose to go public with his feelings about Anthony as the team’s dismal season was ending, telling reporters in his first comments in seven months: “We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else, and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship.”

In case that wasn’t clear enough, he added: “Right now we need players that are really active, can play every single play, defensively and offensively. That’s really important for us.”

Jackson, who formerly coached the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers to multiple championships, came to the Knicks lauded as the man who would save them. But Jackson, a reserve on the Knicks team that won the NBA title in 1973, was unable to turn the team around, as embarrassment after embarrassment piled up. During his tenure, the team went 90-171 as he clung to his beloved triangle offense and the few upbeat accomplishments, such as the drafting of Porzingis with the fourth pick in 2015, soured.

A week ago, Jackson confirmed that he would entertain trade offers for Porzingis and was miffed over a missed exit meeting.

“As much as we value Kristaps and what he’s done for us, when a guy doesn’t show up for an exit meeting, everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club, so we’ve been getting calls,” Jackson told MSG Network’s Al Trautwig. “And we’re listening, but we’re not intrigued yet, at this level. As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s good for our club.”

Asked why he might make such a move, Jackson replied, “The future. … Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick, or something that’s even beyond that? We know what he is — he’s a unicorn and he’s special.”

Still, the firing is an odd move, even by Knicks standards, became it comes between the draft and the onset of free agency. Jackson worked through the draft — while Dolan was playing a gig with his band — and chose Frank Ntilikina, a point guard he picked in part because of how he would fit in the triangle. Although Coach Jeff Hornacek had agreed to run the triangle, change to a faster-paced offense is now possible.

It all has led to speculation that perhaps Jackson was trying to get fired, although Dolan continued to publicly support him. “Whether I like the results or don’t like the results, I am going to honor that agreement all the way to the end,” Dolan said four months ago on ESPN Radio.

The end, apparently, is Wednesday.