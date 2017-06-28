WATCH: President Trump welcomes Chicago Cubs to the White House to celebrate team's World Series victory https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/QY6WH1Lj3v — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2017

The Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Wednesday, where President Trump proceeded to talk extensively about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wait, what?

The unofficial meeting, organized at the request of the President, was a bit awkward, and not just because several Cubs, who are in Washington to face the Nationals, declined to attend.

Trump conducted his meet-and-greet with the Cubs, Manager Joe Maddon and several members of the Ricketts family, which owns the team and also heavily donated to Trump’s campaign, in the Roosevelt Room. Things got weird when, in the middle of the meeting, Trump yelled, “Where’s Dan Gilbert?”

At that point, Gilbert, the Cavaliers owner who later in the day tweeted that he was at the White House to discuss growth in Midwest cities, entered the room.

Met Pres Trump&team to share DET&CLE progress & challenges.Their interest in creating policy & supporting midwest urban cores is encouraging — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) June 28, 2017

Gilbert even ended up posing for some of the Cubs’ group photos.

Dan Gilbert crashed the Cubs Trump White House visit. pic.twitter.com/iybft8goF3 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2017

Things got even more strange when Trump, with the Cubs’ contingent smiling and nodding, instructed Maddon to ask Gilbert about LeBron James.

“Ask him how he’s doing with LeBron,” Trump told Maddon, who awkwardly obliged.

Gilbert, whom Trump called his “friend,” giggled nervously then appeared to mutter, “Good.”

Just last week, Gilbert reportedly angered James by choosing not to retain Cavs General Manager David Griffin.

Not surprisingly, the Internet reacted to this one.

