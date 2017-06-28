

Stephen Curry is taking this golf thing seriously. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry famously has played multiple rounds of golf with former president Barack Obama, and last year Golden State Coach Steve Kerr rewarded him and teammate Andre Iguodala with 18 holes at Augusta National.

In August, however, the 2-handicap will put up some offseason shots that actually count at the Ellie Mae Classic, a Web.com Tour event in California.

“When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it’s a passion of mine,” Curry said in a video released by the Warriors on Wednesday. “But to be able to play against the next and best golf professionals will be a huge honor and huge treat.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself, but mostly having a lot of fun and hopefully raising a lot of money for the foundation. … I’m going to try to keep it in the fairway.”

People asking why I’m playing. Unexpected invite & Always a dream 2 play golf w/ the pros. @WebDotComTour has so much talent it’s unreal. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

The Web.com Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, with the top 25 golfers on the season-ending money list getting their PGA Tour cards for the next year. Still, Curry almost certainly won’t be anywhere near the top of the leader board. NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who carries a slightly better handicap than Curry, has played in the Ellie Mae Classic three times, never coming close to making the cut. Plus, at last year’s tournament at TPC Stonebrae, eventual winner Stephan Jaeger shot a 12-under 58 in the opening round, the lowest-ever score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event at the time.

“These guys are ridiculous,” Curry said in October 2015 after playing in a pro-am with PGA Tour golfer Harold Varner III. “Their misses are good shots for me. It’s just a different type of expectation. You see their ball flight and it’s something you’re not used to. …

“Sometimes off the tee, I don’t know where it’s going. Rarely do you see them hit anywhere close to a bad shot of mine. It’s fun to watch how easy it seems when they get in their zone.”

obviously want to play well & see how I handle tournament golf. No expectations except keep ball out of the gallery and not go Happy Gilmore — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

