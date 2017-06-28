Hard work pays off.

Former New England cornerback Logan Ryan learned that when he signed a lucrative three-year, $30 million deal with the Tennessee Titans after four great seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. Now, he’s using his new riches to pay off some hard studying done by his older brother.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old surprised his 29-year-old brother by paying off his brother’s $82,000 student loans. Ryan posted about the gift on Instagram.

“My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer,” Ryan captioned the photo of him presenting the oversized check to his brother. “He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt.”

Ryan added: “The system is broke and makes no sense!! I’m Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree”

Ryan, who played college ball at Rutgers, isn’t shy about promoting issues he believes in. He’s been most vocal about animal rights, using his Instagram to promote the adoption of dogs from shelters. Last year, when the NFL allowed players to wear cleats to support a charity or cause for one game, Ryan chose to promote animal welfare.

Rockin these courtesy of the great @deanrussoart!! Support shelter dogs in need by following link in bio.. & stay tuned after the game to find out how these cleats can be yours!! #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Logan Ryan (@realloganryan) on Nov 29, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Ryan’s interest in helping dogs made more headlines last week when he reportedly asked his wedding guests to donate to a local shelter in St. Lucia, where he wed former Rutgers softball player Ashley Bragg, instead of giving them gifts.

“When we got to St. Lucia we noticed on our drive all the stray dogs and cats on the street. It was very strange to us,” Bragg, whose last name is now Bragg Ryan, told ABC News.

In fact, one of those stray dogs ended up in their wedding photos when the animal sauntered up to them on the street.

“We were just having fun, having just gotten married,” Ryan said. “We’re walking the streets, doing this photo shoot and this dog kind of chose us.”