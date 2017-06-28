

Not a bad first day with his new team. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

There has been plenty of discussion since the New York Mets announced they would be moving Tim Tebow to their advanced-Class A affiliate over whether the promotion was justified. His .222 batting average with the Columbia Fireflies didn’t seem to warrant it. His play in the field didn’t seem good enough. In his first day with the St. Lucie Mets, Tebow at least acted like it was deserved.

Tebow got his first Florida State League hit in his second at-bat in St. Lucie. It came in the first game of a doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday. The 29-year-old former football star followed that up by launching a two-run home run to center in his first at-bat of the second game, much to the delight of the home crowd.

[Svrluga: On a Sunday in Hagerstown, Tim Tebow is a major star living a decidedly minor league life]

With four home runs in the minors, Tebow surpassed Michael Jordan’s career total, although the former basketball star hit all three of his in Class AA.

Tim Tebow officially has more home runs than Michael Jordan. https://t.co/0r0W8t0nRa — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) June 28, 2017

Maybe the Mets organization saw something the rest of us didn’t, maybe it was divine intervention, maybe there was a strong wind blowing out to center field. Either way, it was reminiscent of his first day with the Fireflies in which the Heisman Trophy winner hit a two-run homer in his first game in low-Class A. (I bet the Binghamton Rumble Ponies can’t wait for that first outing in Class AA.)

[Fancy Stats: The promotion of Tim Tebow by the Mets looks like a PR stunt]

The recent home run came with one on and one out in the bottom of the second inning. Tebow was batting seventh after batting eighth as the designated hitter in the afternoon game, which had been rescheduled to Wednesday after a downpour Tuesday night. The lefty was playing left field for the nightcap. He added a groundball single in the fourth, as well.

In total, Tebow had three hits, a walk and a strikeout in his first five plate appearances, which sure sounds like a stat line worthy of a promotion. The Mets lost the first game, 5-2, despite Tebow’s contributions. His home run in the second game gave the Mets a 2-1 lead, which was then stretched to 3-1 in the same inning.

Merited or not, it doesn’t look like this minor league Tebowmania is going away anytime soon, folks.