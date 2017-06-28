In a day full of NBA upheavals that saw Chris Paul traded to the Houston Rockets and Phil Jackson out as president of the New York Knicks, one team kept things light. In a series of funny tweets, the Trail Blazers celebrated their acquisition of … “Cash Considerations?”

That’s right. In exchange for sending Tim Quarterman to the Rockets, the Blazers accepted an undisclosed amount of cash, then made a grand announcement about it online.

The fun didn’t stop there, however. The team posted a follow-up tweet, where Cash Considerations got to make a few comments.

"This trade is a blessing. I'm ready to grind, Rip City. I think I can make an immediate impact out on the floor." — Cash Considerations pic.twitter.com/iRkC5vfwps — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2017

Others got in on the fun, too, including the stats website Basketball Reference, which made a special entry for Cash Considerations and posted it online.

Jersey purveyor Fanatics also got in on the fun.

Before anyone gets too excited about Cash Considerations, however, keep in mind he’s likely to be traded away later to the pocket of another player who will likely have a body.

Alas, it was fun while it lasted.