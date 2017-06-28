With Phil Jackson now banished from Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks must find a new architect to shape a franchise that has won exactly one playoff series over the past 16 seasons. According to The Post’s Tim Bontemps and the Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks owner James Dolan is smitten with Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and for good reason: He and Toronto have been fleecing the Knicks for years now.

Let us count the ways (with many thanks to this 2014 story by the Star’s Doug Smith):

1996: Toronto — then in its first year of existence — sends Victor Alexander and Willie Anderson to New York for Doug Christie and Herb Williams. Christie would become one of the best defenders in early Raptors history. Alexander wouldn’t play one minute for the Knicks and the injury-riddled Anderson was done in New York after just 27 games.

Toronto’s top personnel executive at the time was Isiah Thomas, who would cause New York further problems later on.

2006: Toronto sends Jalen Rose and a first-round pick to New York for Antonio Davis. Rose played just 26 games for New York and the Knicks used the draft pick on South Carolina’s Renaldo Balkman, who wasn’t expected to be drafted at all, much less than with the 20th overall pick. Balkman, naturally, was a bust. Davis didn’t do much in his second stint with the Raptors, either, retiring after that season, but getting rid of Rose’s $16 million salary was key for Toronto: Freed from that contract, the Raptors constructed a playoff-bound roster than won 20 more games the next season.

2011: While the Nuggets’ executive vice president for basketball operations, Ujiri engineered the midseason trade that sent Carmelo Anthony from Denver to New York. At the start, it worked out okay for New York: The Knicks would make the playoffs with Anthony that season (their first postseason berth in seven years) and in the two seasons that followed. Jackson — just months after he became New York’s top personnel executive — rewarded him with a five-year contract in 2014 that has, in hindsight, been disastrous. Anthony and Jackson clashed publicly over the team’s direction, but the executive was hamstrung by the no-trade clause included in the player’s contract.

2013: Given the keys to the Raptors’ roster a little more than a month earlier, Ujiri sends an injured Andrea Bargnani and the $20 million remaining on his contract to the Knicks for Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a 2016 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2014 and 2017, a deal Sports Illustrated later recognized as the worst Knicks trade of all-time (which is saying a lot) and perhaps one of the most one-sided trades in NBA history.

2013: The Raptors reportedly have a deal in place that would send point guard Kyle Lowry to New York for Raymond Felton and Metta World Peace, plus Iman Shumpert or Tim Hardaway Jr. or a 2018 first-round pick. But Dolan vetoes the deal, with a Knicks source telling the New York Daily News that he “didn’t want to get fleeced again by Masai.”

And now, maybe, he won’t get fleeced again.