

Jim Irsay’s account sent an unfortunate tweet. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Things took an unfortunate turn in the wee hours Thursday when the entertaining Twitter feed of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent a photo that was definitely not suited for tender eyes.

Irsay’s verified account sported a raunchy and in no way artistic image of an unclothed woman that went out to his 427,000 followers at 12:22 a.m. About 12 minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Shortly after that, the account tweeted at itself in response to a June 16 tweet from the owner that read “I’ve been hacked! Be careful out there.”

Not long after that, his account sent a blank tweet to the multiple local Indianapolis reporters, news stations and, for some reason, to the Indiana Pacers, according to the chronology supplied by Deadspin. (Because of the nature of the material, we are not supplying links.)

And you thought only players got into trouble during the dull days before training camps open. This being the offseason, the misfire was enough to send Irsay’s name trending on Twitter and to provoke Internet mischief-makers.

Jim Irsay walking into work tomorrow knowing he can't be fired cuz he owns the team. pic.twitter.com/MrGOt3aQ3X — Paul (@PaulRush10) June 29, 2017

HANG THAT BANNER, COLTS pic.twitter.com/XGvjNqru8K — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 29, 2017

-Opens up Twitter, sees people tweeting about Jim Irsay and then goes to see why- pic.twitter.com/fmMtZW8aKu — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) June 29, 2017

Twitter: "Jim Irsay's been hacked"

Rest of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/kq3x6zyZDt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 29, 2017

When you see what Jim Irsay tweeted pic.twitter.com/szcqmgd1pN — Travis (@TD_3000) June 29, 2017