

Conor McGregor apparently has not plans to retire after megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. (Julio Cortez/AP)

With rumors of a $75 million payday, Conor McGregor will become one of the world’s richest athletes on Aug. 26 when he faces undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring. While the 28-year-old Irishman could certainly retire off that kind of money, he apparently wants to continue fighting, and after August, back in UFC.

“You know what Conor told me? He said, ‘I want Khabib in Russia,’” UFC President Dana White told MMA Junkie on Wednesday, referring to Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who last year called out McGregor as a “chicken” while demanding a fight for the lightweight title McGregor’s held since November.

McGregor has yet to defend his title, however, first taking a break to prepare for the arrival of his first child, a son born in May, and now to concentrate on his boxing match with Mayweather. With such a long break, many wondered if McGregor would ever return to UFC’s octagon, but now White appears sure he will.

“Isn’t [McGregor] [expletive] awesome? He’s like, ‘I want Khabib, in Russia.’ He’s awesome,” White gushed. “Conor McGregor is a [expletive] unicorn. There’s nothing like him. He’s working on boxing Floyd Mayweather and then he’s talking about fighting Khabib in Russia right after.”

White didn’t make clear how soon McGregor would want to return to the UFC, but he did make clear that McGregor wouldn’t be Nurmagomedov’s next fight. White told MMA Junkie he still wants the undefeated Russian to fight Tony Ferguson next. Nurmagomedov (24-0) was supposed to fight Ferguson (22-3) in March at UFC 209, but Nurmagomedov had to withdraw the day before when he ran into medical problems during his weight cut. It was the third time a scheduled fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson had been canceled, after the pair was originally supposed to meet in December 2015 at “The Ultimate Fighter 22” finale and then in April 2016 at UFC on Fox 19. Injuries first to Nurmagomedov and then to Ferguson led to cancellations of those fights.

The repeated delays in the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight have been a blessing in disguise, according to White.

“It would have seemed a lot worse if those two guys fought (at UFC 209), and they were all sitting around waiting [for McGregor to return],” White told MMA Junkie. “It didn’t happen. That fight still needs to happen. So this thing could time out perfectly.”

White did not propose a date for the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson bout.