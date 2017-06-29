

Construction was underway on June 12 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Paul Sancya/AP)

Detroit police are investigating the death of an electrician in a fall during construction Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena as a suicide.

“We’re leaning towards a suicide based off witness statements and our investigation,” said Detroit Police Media Relations Director Michael Woody told Freep.com. That coincides with a statement from the arena’s general contractor, who said it did not appear to be “a construction-related accident.”

The investigation into the death at the arena, which will open in September and be home to the Pistons and Red Wings, will be wrapped up when the medical examiner’s report is issued, possibly in several weeks.

“After a review of the facts surrounding the tragic event, we have reached a preliminary conclusion that this event was not the result of a construction-related accident,” Barton Malow chief executive Ryan Maibach said in a statement. “Additional information may become available as the Detroit Police Department concludes their investigation.”

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, fell about 75 feet, possibly from a catwalk, shortly after 8 a.m. “Our medics said there were not a lot of outward signs of a fall,” Deputy Fire Commission Fire Commissioner Dave Forell said. Although Forell had said the man was 46, police listed his age as 37.

The man landed in the bleachers and was not wearing gear to protect him in a fall when emergency personnel arrived. It was not, however, certain whether that been removed by co-workers, who had performed CPR.

“We don’t know what happened,” Forell said. “Was he working with anyone else? We don’t know. But that kind of fall is not usually survivable.”