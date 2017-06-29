

Minnesota Timberwolves new point guard Jimmy Butler smiles during a press conference at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

New Minnesota Timberwolves acquisition Jimmy Butler got creative in his introductory news conference with his new team on Thursday after a reporters asked him about “shots fired” by some people from his past, including former Chicago Bulls teammate Antoine Walker, who called Butler a “bad locker room guy.”

Butler grinned as the reporter spoke, then laid out what might be the most creative rebuttal any athlete’s ever uttered at a news conference. He said he wasn’t frustrated by the comments, and in fact, called criticism of him “expected.” It was what Butler said next, though, that will make this one of the more memorable NBA introductory news conferences of all time.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but with that being said, my phone’s in my back pocket right now if whoever has anything to say to me, feel free,” he said. Then he gave out what he claimed was his personal phone number.

.@Timberwolves Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number at his introductory press conference & told his critics to call him directly. pic.twitter.com/LGTy82GSfJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 29, 2017

For those doubting whether Jimmy's cell he gave out was legit, his brother held it up after the presser. It was blowing up. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 29, 2017

It’s highly unlikely Butler gave out the same number his friends and family use to call him. After all, Paul Pierce taught us NBA players often carry two phones at a time.

paul pierce so old he uses one phone’s zoom to read the texts on his other phone pic.twitter.com/L4UWOM1YGI — martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 19, 2017

What we know, however, is the number he gave out did send callers to a voice mail of a man claiming to be Butler. However, the message seems to indicate Butler was prepared to give out the number before the news conference.

“This is Jimmy Butler. Sorry I couldn’t get to the phone, but leave your name and number and I’ll hit you,” the voice said, before adding, “If you got any beef, definitely leave a message.”

No surprise, minutes after he gave out the number, the mailbox was already full.

It appears Butler kept the “phone in his back pocket” on him, however, later in the day. On Thursday afternoon, he posted a video to Instagram of what appears to be him talking to a random stranger via Facetime.

taking all calls 😂😂 and y'all thought it was a game! A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

The person on the other end of the line didn’t offer much in the way of critique to Butler, but instead appeared to ask him about Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

“Melo’s good, man. I was just with Melo in Paris,” Butler told the stranger, referring to a recent jaunt to Paris Fashion Week. “He’s one of my good friends, he’s a good dude.”

The conversation Butler posted online didn’t appear to last too long. After the quick chat about Anthony, Butler bid adieu, noting, “I got 1,000 Facetimes to answer, but I appreciate you calling.”