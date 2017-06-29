Even the players had to laugh pic.twitter.com/ROHqKmOCXk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 29, 2017

“Madam, don’t do it!” European Tour commentators said on the broadcast of the French Open Thursday morning, as the mother of golfer Haotong Li made her way into a muddy water hazard to retrieve what she thought was her son’s still-usable putter.

But as Haotong Li would come to find out — after she waded into the mucky pond up to her thighs — her son’s putter was broken. And so she ended up just throwing it back in the drink at Le Golf National in Paris.

“I don’t think il [sic] ever see a players [sic] mum trying to rescue a snapped putter from a pond again,” fellow golfer Tyrell Hatton wrote on Twitter after the round.

Hatton, along with golfer Thomas Pieters, was shown laughing on the video posted by the European Tour of Haotong Li’s mother retrieving the putter. The pair were golfing two groups behind Haotong Li, which could mean Haotong Li’s mom somehow missed the reason her son’s club ended up in the pond in the first place.

It got there in a stroke of frustration after the Chinese golfer bogeyed on the par-3 11th hole, according to the Associated Press.

It appears Haotong Li’s mother didn’t realize her son chucked the club in the water on purpose. He broke it over his knee first, according to golfer Ian Poulter, who also reacted to the video online on Thursday.

Strangely, Haotong Li did not have a backup putter, according to the AP, which reported he played the final seven holes of the day using his sand wedge instead. He did pretty well with that, even putting up a birdie on the 14th hole to end the day at even-par 71.

Haotong Li, who finished 68th in this year’s U.S. Open, has not commented on his mother’s attempt to salvage his club.