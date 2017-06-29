

The Knicks can’t quit Isiah Thomas. (Brian Kersey/AP)

Phil Jackson’s tenure as New York Knicks president was, by just about any measure, a disaster.

And while we’re on the topic of disasters:

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

Isola has been on the Knicks beat for the New York Daily News since 1996, so this is like the 10th MSG clown show he’s covered. He must be having flashbacks to the time when, during Thomas’s previous tenure as Knicks president from 2003 to 2008:

— He sent two first-round draft picks to the Bulls for Eddy Curry and his six-year, $56 million contract, picks that turned out to be LaMarcus Aldridge and Joakim Noah.

— He compiled the league’s highest payroll and its second-worst record in 2005-06.

— He traded for Steve Francis in February 2006, adding a ball-hog guard to a team that already had one too many in Stephon Marbury.

— He also was the team’s coach, compiling a 56-108 record from 2006 to 2008. This included a game in which he allegedly ordered his team to commit a hard foul against the Denver Nuggets, sparking a brawl and an NBA investigation (Thomas was not fined or suspended because NBA Commissioner David Stern said he didn’t have any solid evidence).

— And the crowning moment: Thomas was named as a co-defendant in a sexual-harassment lawsuit brought by former team executive Anucha Browne Sanders, who claimed Thomas made unwanted sexual advances toward her and then was fired by the Knicks after she rejected them. After a jury awarded her $11.6 million in punitive damages, MSG and Thomas settled with her for $11.5 million in 2007 to avoid further legal proceedings.

Thomas was replaced by Donnie Walsh — the last competent Knicks president — in April 2008 and then “reassigned” from his coaching role about two weeks later after the team finished with a franchise-record 59 losses (a record that stood until the Knicks’ 65 losses in 2014-15, Jackson’s first season as the team’s top executive). He remained with the team as a consultant for a little while, and Knicks owner James Dolan always has had his back.

James Dolan on Isiah 7 years ago: "I will continue to solicit his views. He will always have strong ties to me and the team." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

Indeed, since 2015 Thomas has served as president of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, also owned by Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Co.

Knicks fans, who had all of about 24 hours to be happy that Jackson was gone, seem to be taking Isola’s news well.