

Kentucky Coach John Calipari reportedly reached out to the New York Knicks “through intermediaries.” (Frank Franklin II/Ass0ciated Press)

John Calipari’s first stint in the NBA didn’t go swimmingly. If he’s to get a chance for a second go-around, it likely won’t be with the New York Knicks despite reported interest on his part.

Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports the 58-year-old University of Kentucky head coach reached out to the Knicks “through intermediaries” regarding their vacancy at team president, a job that opened when the team fired Phil Jackson on Wednesday.

The Knicks however, aren’t ready to reciprocate Calipari’s interest, according to Begley. “Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president,” Begley also reported.

Calipari, who has taken teams to six Final Fours and won the 2012 national championship, has amassed an impressive 249-53 (.825) record since taking over the Wildcats in 2009.

After turning a downtrodden U-Mass. program into a national contender, Calipari joined the New Jersey Nets as head coach from 1996 to 1999, when he was fired following a 3-17 start. He was an assistant coach on the 1999-2000 Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the college ranks to coach the Memphis Tigers starting in the 2000-01 season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have reportedly shown interest in Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and have a “dark horse candidate” in the form of, wait for it … Isiah Thomas. For his part, Thomas, who previously both ran the Knicks and coached them, says he’s not interested.

I'm not interested in joining @nyknicks. I'm happy with the @nyliberty & NBATV. I wish the best for the Knicks and @PhilJackson11 — Isiah Thomas (@iamisiahthomas) June 29, 2017

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s episode of “As the Knicks Turn.”