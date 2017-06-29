Two Vanderbilt football players were shot Monday night outside a Target store in Nashville in an ill-advised attempt to recover a stolen cellphone, which is bad enough. On Wednesday, the team suspended the two players who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting along with a third player, whose phone they were attempting to recover.

According to the Tennessean’s Adam Sparks, sophomore wide receiver Donaven Tennyson told police that he attempted to sell his iPhone 6S on the Internet and met Monday with a prospective buyer, who drove off with it without paying. Tennyson then saw his phone offered on the same website later that night, so he created a fake account and arranged to meet with the seller at a Target parking lot. He enlisted teammates Frank Coppet and Tae Daley to come with him and they brought along a pellet gun, which they brandished at the man they were meeting with. But that person shot at them with an actual handgun from the Buick he was sitting in, and another man fired a shotgun at them.

.@VandyFootball suspends 3 players after Nashville Target shooting that left 2 of them wounded. https://t.co/IVoi4crrqq pic.twitter.com/LXFq5LgL0Z — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) June 29, 2017

Daley was shot in the leg, and one of the men in the Buick drove off with his Toyota Corolla. Coppet suffered what Sparks described as “birdshot wounds” to his arm. Police have not filed any charges against the players — possessing a pellet gun is not illegal there so long as it’s not being used in an illegal act, Sparks says — and still have not been able to identify the men who did the actual shooting.

Vanderbilt officials at first expressed concern with the health of the injured players.

“Our foremost concern is the well being of our students, but it appears their injuries are not life-threatening,” the school said in a statement. “The university is monitoring the situation and will determine if any action on the part of the university is appropriate.”

But on Wednesday, football coach Derek Mason issued a terse, one-sentence statement announcing that Tennyson, Coppet and Daley had been suspended indefinitely from all football activities.

Tennyson played for the Commodores as a true freshman last season and was named to the Southeastern Conference’s academic honor roll. Coppet, a defensive back, redshirted last year and Daley, a safety, enrolled at the school in January to take part in spring practices as a freshman.