

Venus Williams has not commented on the accident. (Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images)

When Venus Williams makes her 21st Wimbledon appearance next week, she’ll likely face questions about an incident unrelated to her storied tennis career. On June 9, Williams was involved in a car crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., city police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday.

While Rogers declined to give further details, TMZ Sports, which claims to have a copy of the police report, reports the accident left a 78-year-old man with serious enough injuries to land him in an intensive care unit, where he died last Friday. Moreover, the police report states, “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way [of the other driver].”

The driver of the other vehicle, according the report, was the elderly man’s wife. She reportedly told police that she was approaching an intersection going west, when Williams made a sudden move heading north. She claims to have had no time to react and ended up ramming into Williams’ vehicle. The speed at which the woman, who is being represented by Palm Beach Gardens personal injury attorney Michael Steinger, was driving was not reported.

This is the intersection where TMZ reports Venus Williams crashed on June 9: Northlake BLVD at the entrance to BallenIsles Country Club pic.twitter.com/MdU7CZIZ4P — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) June 29, 2017

Neither Steinger nor his representatives immediately returned The Post’s request to comment.

Steinger told TMZ Sports that Jerome Barson suffered head trauma in the accident, while his wife sustained broken bones and other injuries.

It’s unclear whether Williams, who told police, per TMZ Sports, that her vehicle ended up in the intersection due to traffic congestion, will face any charges. According to the AP, police are still investigating the incident.

Williams, 37, has not commented on the news, which broke early Thursday afternoon.