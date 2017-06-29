

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a father of three. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trip to the Confederations Cup didn’t go exactly as planned when Portugal embarrassingly lost to Chile after missing three penalty kickoff shots in a row Wednesday during their semifinal showdown in Kazan, Russia. But the 32-year-old superstar isn’t dwelling on it, mostly, it appears, because he’s got more important business at home, as we learned from a Wednesday night Facebook post.

Estive ao serviço da Seleção Nacional, como sempre acontece, de corpo e alma, mesmo sabendo que os meus dois filhos… Posted by Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born,” Ronaldo wrote, confirming rumors that surfaced earlier this month that he was expecting twins with an unidentified woman.

Ronaldo continued, lamenting not making the tournament finals, before adding, “I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

With the addition of his newborn twins, the Real Madrid star is now the father of three. He has a 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., whose mother also remains unidentified.

In his Facebook post, Ronaldo used the Portuguese word “filhos,” which can mean either “sons” or “children,” depending on context; however, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha, which claimed the twins were born June 8, the twins are a boy and girl and named Mateo and Eva.