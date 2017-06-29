Where’s Rufus when you need him?

[Rufus the Hawk helps prepare Wimbledon]

Rufus, of course, is Wimbledon’s pigeon-shooing hawk that keeps the peace at the yearly Grand Slam. However, according to Rufus’s Twitter account (obviously, he has one), he was in a different section of London. He joked after hearing about the incident, “Maybe I’ll have to increase my wingspan to cover qualifiers in Wandsworth, too!”

Don't worry guys, I'm over here in SW19! Maybe I'll have to increase my wingspan to cover qualifiers in Wandsworth too! #wimbledon17 https://t.co/F7FhHHtTm3 — Rufus The Hawk (@RufusTheHawk) June 28, 2017

As it stands, the bird of prey won’t be on duty until next week, which left the participants in this week’s qualifying matches to fend for themselves. They did not do a good job. Things briefly went awry on Tuesday when a pigeon invaded the match between Japan’s Miyu Kato and France’s Amandine Hesse.

One week to go and I'm ready, are you? #Wimbledon2017 pic.twitter.com/sR7E9R7EUA — Rufus The Hawk (@RufusTheHawk) June 26, 2017

Hesse, who ended up losing to Kato, appeared to bear the brunt of the work trying to shoo the pigeon away, swatting at the creature with her racket while a ballboy chased it around the court. The pigeon wasn’t having it, however, and he stood his ground, first in the backcourt, then on the baseline before briefly landing on the net. The pigeon didn’t stay all that long, however, as it eventually flew off toward a tree.

It’s likely there won’t be many other types of animals poking their heads in the games as Wimbledon progresses. After all, London’s not like Miami, where giant iguanas sometimes take up residence on the courts.

That happened March while Jiri Vesely took on former world No. 2 Tommy Haas. The latter was so amused by the unexpected visitor that he even took a selfie with it.