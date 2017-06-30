

The Chicago Cubs cut catcher Miguel Montero on Wednesday. Sure, he had allowed the Washington Nationals to steal seven bases the night before, but pitcher Jake Arrieta’s glacial delivery certainly had a lot to do with that, and Montero was just pointing that out after the game.

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said. “So, it’s like, ‘Yeah, okay, Miggy can’t throw nobody out.’ But my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on.”

Arrieta all but agreed with his former battery-mate the next day.

“There’s a lot of honesty there. I didn’t do him any favors,” he said.

Anyway, Manager Joe Maddon and a few of the Cubs paid an informal visit to the White House on Wednesday and, according to legendary baseball writer Peter Gammons, they at least joked about an idea involving President Trump giving Montero the hook, just as he used to do on “The Apprentice.”

Here’s Gammons on Rich Eisen’s show:

“The temptation that the Cubs’ front office had was to have him go to the White House with the few Cubs players that wanted to go and then have Trump show a modicum of humor by saying, ‘You’re fired,’ ” Gammons said. “But they decided against it. I know it was something they all were joking about yesterday.”

Based on Gammons’s telling, it probably never did get past the joke stage, even if Montero had very few fans in the Cubs’ clubhouse even before his Arrieta comments (he publicly ripped Maddon over his playing time in a radio interview on the same day as the team’s World Series championship parade, for Pete’s sake). And it would have been pretty classless.

But one thing is pretty much certain: Trump definitely would have done it if they had asked.