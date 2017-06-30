

Dustin Fowler will miss the rest of the season. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Dustin Fowler waited nearly three hours to make his Major League Baseball debut on Thursday night for the Yankees, as rain in Chicago delayed their game against the White Sox. But then the wet weather subsided and Fowler took his spot in right field, just hours after the 22-year-old had been called up from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

What happened next, after just a single out in the bottom of the first inning, is just sad.

(WARNING: The video below isn’t all that graphic, but it might be too much if you’re overly squeamish about such things.)

In the first inning of his first #MLB game, #Yankees OF Dustin Fowler suffered a serious leg injury pic.twitter.com/8Z9Q9BBGkq — FanSided (@FanSided) June 30, 2017

Fowler, who didn’t even get a chance to hit, suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee on the play and needed surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen on a baseball field,” Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner said. “I just can’t imagine a worse scenario for him.

“It’s heartbreaking. He’s a good kid and a really, really good player with a bright future.”

Manager Joe Girardi was upset when talking to reporters after the game and spoke out against the shortened walls that are popping up all over.

"I was in tears." An emotional Joe Girardi reacts to Dustin Fowler's season-ending knee injury in his MLB debut Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ZfPJVE5Yzv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 30, 2017

Fowler had quickly worked his way up the Yankees’ farm system after they took him in the 18th round of the 2013 draft, and this season he hit .293 with 13 home runs at 43 RBI at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was selected to play in the International League All-Star Game.