

Jaromir Jagr was still getting it done last season at age 45, but now is worried that no one wants him. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Jaromir Jagr has tweeted exactly six times in 2017. Two of them were sad/funny messages issued Thursday asking why no teams are inquiring about the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer and current free agent.

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up. — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

Earlier this year, Jagr said in all seriousness that he wanted to play until age 50. At 45, he’s already the third-oldest position player ever to step on the ice, trailing just Gordie Howe (52) and Chris Chelios. He’s also just the second-ever player with 1,900 career points, reaching that goal on his 45th birthday in February for the Florida Panthers, whom he’s played with for the last 2 1/2 seasons.

NHL.com reported earlier this month that Jagr and the Florida Panthers were working on a new deal, and on Thursday GM Dale Tallon disputed Jagr’s notion that no one has called and said there’s really no rush to get anything done so early in the offseason.

“I talk to his agent on a regular basis,” he told the AP. “I’ve been talking to Petr Svoboda [Jagr’s agent] almost every day, every other day. I just talked to him today. We’re going to talk again tomorrow. So I don’t know where that’s coming from. …

“We’ve got until September, October.”

Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists last season — more amazingly, he appeared in all 82 games — and is perhaps the most popular player on the Panthers, who need all the star power they can get. Florida averaged just 14,620 fans per game last season, ranking 26th of 30 NHL teams. The Panthers also haven’t won a playoff series since 1996.