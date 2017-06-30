

Replace the ref with Tom Crean and it’s a pretty accurate photo. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

It’s safe to say that former Indiana coach Tom Crean didn’t think too highly of the Denver Nuggets using the 24th pick in last week’s NBA draft on Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon.

“I don’t think he’s that good. I really don’t,” he said on the Vertical’s live stream coverage of the event.

He wasn’t done there, continuing to question Lydon’s game even after he briefly tried to walk it back:

I shouldn’t say he’s not that good. The whole strength is supposed to be the shooting, things like. … I think he plays hard, I think he tries hard, I don’t think he’s soft. But I don’t think the shot is there. I don’t think the mobility. Guys like him, who are they going to guard? And who are they going to separate from? Now it’s one thing to say we’re going to space the floor and he’ll make some open jump shots in December and January. But when it’s time to get into the playoffs, I’m not sure where he’s going to be. So now you’re adding him and you’re adding Trey Lyles, two guys that are not great shotmakers that are big forwards. … I just don’t know if he can score against any type of length, I don’t know if he can finish. He’s a back-foot shooter but you look at him taking shots off balance versus watching (Arizona’s) Lauri Markkanen taking shots off balance. It’s not even close. It’s not even close. Lydon is a guy who I’m not sure if you can put him in man-to-man, put him in the zone and he’s going to be a guy that you can hide defensively. I don’t know if you can. I hope it works out for him. I really do.

As a rebuttal, I give you Lydon’s college coach, who went Full Boeheim on Thursday night when asked about Crean’s comments by Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson.

“He’s an idiot,” Jim Boeheim said. “He said he’s not a good shooter. Freshman, sophomore year he shoots 40 percent from three[-point range]. That’s pretty good for a young player. I think he had the best shooting statistics at the combine, I think, of all the big guys. He shoots it. That’s what he does. It just shows the ignorance and not doing the work, the research, the background check. He’s athletic and can do a lot of other things but he can really shoot.”

It probably should be pointed out that Crean was fired by Indiana after last season. His top-seeded Hoosiers also lost to Boeheim’s Orange in the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Boeheim also took issue with Bobby Marks, a former NBA personnel executive who recently moved from the Vertical to ESPN along with NBA news-breaker Adrian Wojnarowski. Marks said Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense makes it hard for former Orange men to thrive in the NBA.

“You go from being the 77th rated player out of high school and you’re a top 25 pick in the NBA draft? That’s a tribute to his work ethic and our program helping him,” Boeheim said, using Lydon to make his point. “People always say, ‘Well, they don’t know if Syracuse players can play defense.’ Here’s a guy who was No. 77 and he’s No. 24 in the draft. Obviously, the program helps players. It helped Tyler Ennis. It helped Michael Carter-Williams. It helped Malachi (Richardson). All those guys went way higher than people thought they were coming out of high school. Obviously, the program helped get them there.”