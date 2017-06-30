Lost amid the excitement about the Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is the fact that Mayweather is probably going to destroy the UFC lightweight champion, who last trained as a strict boxer when he was a teenager.

But don’t take my word for it. Just take a look at the differences in these two Instagram videos that were released this week, one from each fighter.

Here’s Mayweather training:

I know I'm not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I'm not the same fighter I was 10 years ago… As a matter of fact, I'm not the same fighter I was 5 years ago,I'm just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves #TMT #TBE @mayweatherpromotions A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Here’s McGregor training:

You've never seen these moves. #Ghost A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

That seems … slow? McGregor sure is quick in the mural department, however, though him landing that type of punch on perhaps the best defensive boxer of all time seems like a stretch.

Still not convinced? Here’s Manny Pacquiao, who has firsthand experience of what Mayweather can do in the ring.

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd,” he told Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel ahead of his fight in Australia on Sunday against undefeated Jeff Horn. “How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring.”