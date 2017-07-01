

Colin Kaepernick has to say he wants to play football? (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch thinks it would be pretty easy for Colin Kaepernick to resume his NFL career: All he has to do is speak up.

“I would tell you with my conversations with Colin, he is fully committed to wanting to be in this league,” Lynch said earlier this week on KNBR radio in San Francisco. “I gave that opinion to Colin myself: ‘I think you are having a little bit of an image crisis in terms of, not so much what you did last year, but people are wondering: Is this most important to you?’ At a position where the guys who succeed at the position are the guys who live it, breathe it, the CEOs at that position. And I think there is a perception that football is not at the top of the list. …

“I think the way you could best help yourself is not to have someone talk for you, not have statements, but go sit down and give an interview and let people know where you stand because he makes a compelling case as to how bad he wants to be in the league when you talk to him.”

Okay, so how about this? Seeing as how Kaepernick apparently has expressed his desire to play to Lynch and the 49ers’ quarterback depth chart currently consists of Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley and C.J. Beathard, wouldn’t it make a certain amount of sense for Kaepernick and San Francisco to join forces again? Or, if that’s not an option, why couldn’t Lynch reach out to his fellow GMs on Kaepernick’s behalf?

Anyway, it’s pretty strange that Kaepernick needs to publicly drive home the fact that he wants to play football when the unheralded likes of Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Chase Daniel, Case Keenum, David Fales, Matt McGloin, Blaine Gabbert (benched last year, replaced by Kaepernick) and Austin Davis weren’t out there appearing on “Good Morning America” before they signed their deals. Weird.

