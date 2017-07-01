

David Price adds Dennis Eckersley to his list. (Paul Beaty/Associated Press)

Red Sox left-hander David Price, who already had aired his issues with the Boston media this season, got into a verbal confrontation with New England Sports Network analyst Dennis Eckersley on the team flight to Toronto after Thursday night’s game, the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported Friday. Price, Manager John Farrell and Red Sox President Dave Dombrowski met to discuss the incident before Friday night’s game against the Blue Jays, with Farrell telling Cafardo the matter was being handled “internally” and that Price would make his next start.

Last month, Price announced that he only would talk to reporters on the days of his starts and got into a loud clubhouse spat with Comcast SportsNet New England’s Evan Drellich. The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner didn’t have much to say about his latest dust-up, other than to say it had been settled.

“Some people just don’t understand how hard this game is,” was Price’s lone detailed comment on the matter.

Eckersley pitched six-plus seasons in Boston from 1978 to 1984 during his Hall of Fame career, so he probably has at least a basic understanding of the game’s difficulties. It’s somewhat unclear why Price was so sore at him: According to Cafardo, Eckersley had only good things to say about Price’s outing Thursday night against the Twins, when he improved to 3-2 on the season with a seven-strikeout, zero-walk performance. But ESPN’s Buster Olney cited a source saying Price was upset with something Eckersley said on the NESN postgame show.

Eckersley is filling in for Jerry Remy on the team-owned network while the former Red Sox second baseman undergoes treatment for reoccurring lung cancer.