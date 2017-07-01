

Serge Ibaka takes in Fashion Week last month in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka posted a lengthy essay on social media Saturday night insinuating that critics who question the African-born player’s birth date are xenophobic.

“I’m sad that to this day there are still prejudices based on your origin and, as Africans, sometimes we need to take a stand,” he said, noting, “I was not born in a jungle.”

“I was born in the capital of the Republic of Congo, Brazzaville. A city with a population bigger than 1 million. A city with hospitals, a civil registry and an administration,” he added. “I know who I am and where I come from, and so do the people that really know me.”

Ibaka noted he was “very disappointed” that he even had to address this issue in the first place, adding he was “hurt” by rumors, which suggested he was not actually 27 years old, but older.

“I’m sad that many people will have read a rumor and will have made a false assumption that can last forever, he said. “What’s sure is that, no matter what, nobody can take away from me the pride for my origins and the love that I have for basketball.”

Ibaka didn’t call out any reporters specifically, but as Bleacher Report noted on Saturday, this week ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed the topic during an appearance on BR’s “The Full 48″ podcast.

“Look, as uncomfortable as it is to say that, the league, not the league office, teams believe that he is older than his listed age,” Lowe said on the show. “So whether he is or not, or what are the ethical issues of saying that, I don’t know. But it affects the free-agency market for him.”

Ibaka is currently a free agent and reports suggest he will remain with the Raptors, according to Michael Grange at Rogers Sportsnet. The Miami Heat, however, also reportedly have an interest in signing the big man, according to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Ibaka came to the Raptors last season from the Orlando Magic. He previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom he began his career in 2009.

Over his eight-season career, Ibaka has averaged 12 points and 2.4 blocks per game.