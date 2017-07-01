The Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reports that the Miami Heat is applying a “fullcourt press” in its pursuit of free agent Gordon Hayward, with many of the franchise’s heavy hitters — Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning, Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem — attending its pitch meeting with the all-star forward Saturday morning. And as he was heading into American Airlines Arena, Hayward might have noticed this:

Miami with the full-court press; decorated AAA Arena & the following at the meeting: Zo

Riley

Spo

Quinn

Juwan

Haslem

Whiteside May be more pic.twitter.com/LYR0PVBFl7 — Dont Hate The H3at (@DontHateTheH3at) July 1, 2017

Haters will say it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/RtVl92bzGu — Kevin Escalera (@KevinEscalera) July 1, 2017

A Heat spokesman told the Miami Herald that the banner was created to help Hayward feel at home during his visit.

The team wants pretty much everybody on hand for the meeting, even recalling assistants Chris Quinn and Juwan Howard from their summer league coaching duties in Orlando and leaving the team’s video coordinator to lead Miami’s rookies and hopefuls in their game Saturday against the Hornets.

Hayward, a first-time all-star in 2017, will meet with the Boston Celtics on Sunday and the incumbent Utah Jazz on Monday. He’s spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Utah, and the Jazz is the only team that can offer Hayward a five-year max contract worth $172.4 million (Boston and Miami can only offer him four-year deals). But as the Herald’s Manny Navarro points out, that isn’t much of an advantage for Utah, as “Hayward would be better off signing a contract that would allow him to opt out after the 2019-20 season (three seasons) so he can take advantage of his 10 years of NBA service and seek more money with a new contract.”

Plus, there’s the not-insignificant fact that Florida has no state income tax.