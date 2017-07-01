

LeBron’s got your back, Steph. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There’s a scene in the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley,” in which bro investor Russ Hanneman complains about being “financially ruined” after he loses $200 million.

“But wait, didn’t you start off with $1.2 billion? I mean, you’re not exactly broke, right?” the show’s protagonist, Richard Hendricks, replies.

“I might as well be,” Hanneman says, pathetically. “$986 million? I’m not a billionaire anymore, Richard!”

Poor guy.

The reason for recalling this scene is to illustrate that at some point, talking about the differences in objectively ridiculous amounts of money is just silly. And so when LeBron James made headlines on Saturday for lamenting that Steph Curry, who had just signed a five-year max deal with the Golden State Warriors that guarantees him $201 million, was underpaid, it all sounded a bit laughable.

“Steph should be getting 400M,” James tweeted on Saturday, a day after Curry signed his deal to become the highest-paid player in the NBA.

While, like Hanneman, Curry certainly won’t go hungry on his mere $201 million (on top of the millions in endorsement deals he makes, as well), James’s complaint becomes less absurd when taken in proper context. See, James isn’t complaining so much about the amount of money, per se, but the percentage of that money makes up compared to what NBA teams are worth.

Deadspin’s Chris Thompson adds some more necessary context for James’s argument:

Joe Lacob bought the Warriors in 2010 for $450 million; in 2014 Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion; NBA teams are selling jersey patch sponsorships in the range of $4 million to $10 million per season; the Warriors are reportedly seeking a deal in the range of $15 million to $20 million per season. Steph Curry’s brilliance has made the Warriors into a franchise with unimaginable value, and his Warriors are by far the most popular product in the NBA today.

Moreover, according to Forbes, the Warriors are worth $2.6 billion, which means that Curry, who is among the many reasons why his team’s worth has more than quintupled in the past seven years, is worth just 13 percent of Golden State’s total worth. Maybe now it’s easier to understand why James, who is playing on a three-year max deal worth $99 million but has surely generated hundreds of millions of dollars for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is sort of peeved.

Of course, there’s a reason why the NBA has a salary cap, although James said in his tweet, “Don’t answer” why.

I’m going to anyway: The cap comes from the collective bargaining agreement, which is negotiated by the NBA, including team owners, and the National Basketball Players Association. If no max existed, there’d be nothing to stop the league’s richest teams from stacking their rosters with all the best players, leaving a league, which is already a bit lopsided, less competitive. Every time that super team played, it would be like watching the Harlem Globetrotters beat the Washington Generals.

Regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong (again, it’s all absurd amounts of money anyway so, really, who cares?), one thing’s at least nice here — James is sticking up for his foe, and that kind of camaraderie is priceless.