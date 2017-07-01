

Kayla Harrison is ready to take on a different style of fighting with MMA. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Two time Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison is ready for a new challenge — and a new sport. The 26-year-old reportedly confirmed to NBC Sports this week that she will make her MMA debut next year with the Professional Fighters League, formerly known as the World Series of Fighting.

Harrison, who won back-to-back Olympic golds in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, did not specify a date, but her manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, reportedly told the Los Angeles Times’s Lance Pugmire that she would fight in February.

WSOF founder Ray Sefo, however, said Harrison “will fight when she’s ready and not one day before.”

Kayla will fight when she's ready and not one day before… https://t.co/D6AoupscQh — Ray Sefo (@SugarRaySefo) June 29, 2017

Whenever Harrison’s debut occurs, it’s sure to turn heads, even if it’s not in MMA’s most famous octagon, the UFC.

Signing with a smaller promotion is actually part of Harrison’s master plan, according to Abdel-Aziz.

“The priority now is to work and get experience. She’s always had that strategy. She’s won two golds, so we know her work ethic is second to none,” Abdel-Aziz told the LA Times in April. “We did the right move. The UFC is not the place for us to learn. World Series of Fighting is a great place to show her talents. They’ve taken care of her, given her a great deal.”

Harrison follows in the footsteps of another Olympic judoka, Ronda Rousey, who almost single-handedly elevated women’s MMA to astronomical popularity over the past five years. A double dose of defeats in her two most recent bouts, however, appears to suggest Rousey’s fighting career is winding down. That means it’s unlikely Rousey, who used to train Harrison in judo and even competed against her, would ever meet Harrison in the octagon. Plus, Harrison has said that she will likely compete at the 145-pound level, according to NBC Sports. (Rousey, meanwhile, competes at 135.)

“My goal is to be the best at [MMA],” she told the L.A. Times in April. “And I want to be where the best fighters are.”

If Harrison finds success in the PFL, that means she could one day be a contender for the UFC’s new women’s featherweight title, which was previously held by Dutch fighter Germaine de Randamie, who was forced to vacate the belt when she refused to face controversial fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino this summer. Cyborg, who has feuded extensively with Rousey in the past over accusations that the Brazilian has used steroids, is set to face Tonya Evinger for the title at UFC 214 on July 29.