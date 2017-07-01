

Darren Carrington is a 2018 NFL draft hopeful. (Lenny Ignelzi/AP)

The University of Oregon football team may have to make do without wide receiver Darren Carrington for a stretch next season. Ducks Coach Willie Taggart reportedly suspended the player indefinitely following a Saturday morning incident in which the 22-year-old get arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

According to the Oregonian, Carrington was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor in Eugene, Ore., after allegedly colliding with a pole adjacent to a McDonald’s drive-thru and then making an improper right turn from the fast-food establishment’s parking lot. Police observed the latter action and pulled Carrington over in his Honda Accord. According to the paper, Carrington spent time briefly in Lane County jail before being freed on a $590 bond.

After Taggart, who is in his first year with the team, announced Carrington’s suspension through a spokesperson on Saturday, Carrington went on social media. He posted a photo of himself and two teammates on Instagram, and captioned it, “Thanks for everything I’ll truly miss my brothers love y’all.”

This is not the first time Carrington, who is expected to be an NFL draft pick in 2018, has run into trouble.

In 2015, police cited Carrington with an open container violation. The incident occurred while the player was serving a suspension for allegedly failing an NCAA drug test and put him out of the first half of the season.

How long Carrington will be out this time will likely depend on the outcome of his legal case. While he is expected to be in court on July 21 over the incident, Taggart told the Oregonian through his spokesperson, “We are continuing to gather the facts in this matter.”