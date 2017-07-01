Some NBA teams woo their free agents by putting their pictures on banners outside the stadium. It’s a nice touch. Shows them they care.

Other NBA teams woo their free agents by doing … whatever on earth is going on here.

Clippers employees wore T-shirt after Blake Griffin's FA meeting likening him to MLK, Obama, Ali, JFK, Lincoln, Gandhi, MJ,Einstein,Mandela. pic.twitter.com/BZtXqhdrWr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2017

That would be Blake Griffin with some of the greatest icons to ever walk the earth, “pioneers,” if you will: Martin Luther King Jr., former president Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, Michael Jackson, Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela. And hey, whatever works: Griffin agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on the first day of free agency thanks to a five-year, $173 million deal.

And here I’ll cede the floor to The Post’s Master Tesfatsion for some closing remarks:

Blake "I Have a Dream" Griffin pic.twitter.com/cvmRMxF7pe — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) July 1, 2017

Blake Griffin leading the slaves north on the Underground Railroad pic.twitter.com/aaJEkw72Mm — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) July 1, 2017