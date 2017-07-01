Some NBA teams woo their free agents by putting their pictures on banners outside the stadium. It’s a nice touch. Shows them they care.

Other NBA teams woo their free agents by doing … whatever on earth is going on here.

That would be Blake Griffin with some of the greatest icons to ever walk the earth, “pioneers,” if you will: Martin Luther King Jr., former president Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, Michael Jackson, Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela. And hey, whatever works: Griffin agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on the first day of free agency thanks to a five-year, $173 million deal.

