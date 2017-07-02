

Isaiah Thomas is excited at the possibility of Gordon Hayward joining his Celtics. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Prized free agent Gordon Hayward is visiting the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and his Utah Jazz over three days before he decides where he’ll sign, and as the involved parties wait, their thumbs are getting antsy.

Saturday night, as Hayward was likely in transit from Miami to Boston, Jazz center Rudy Gobert broke down his teammate’s decision on Twitter with six simple emoji.

☘️ — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2017

(For those of you not fluent in emoji-speak, Gobert contends that the Heat are trash; the Celtics are poop; the Jazz are champs.)

Well, Celtics guard Isiah Thomas, who will reportedly be present at the Celtics’ meeting with Hayward on Sunday, had a different take on how the three suitors stack up.

☘️‍♂️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017

(Chapter 2 in emoji speak: The Heat have won three championships; the Celtics have won 17; the Jazz, well, let’s just blame Michael Jordan for obstructing their path to a couple of those gold trophies in the 90s.)

We’re not done yet. Representing the Heat in this middle-school beef is center Hasaan Whiteside, who never saw Bill Russell or Larry Bird play in person and therefore deems it relevant to only count rings won this millennium.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➡️2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣☘️ ‍♂️‍♀️‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017

(You’ve got this by now.)

The grand irony here is that nobody on the current Celtics roster has ever won a championship and the only champion on the Heat is Udonis Haslem, who barely played last season and is technically a free agent, though he was present for the Heat’s pitch to Hayward. The Jazz, meanwhile, have the only NBA champion under contract: Boris Diaw, who was an integral member of the Spurs’ 2014 team, which conquered the Heat in five games.

Boris, the emoji ball is in your court.