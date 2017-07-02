

Marcell Ozuna admires his third-inning home run on Sunday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna crushed two home runs in Sunday’s 10-3 win at Milwaukee, the first with his own bat and the second with teammate Giancarlo Stanton’s. That wasn’t by design.

With Ozuna at the plate in the eighth inning, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell protested that his bat had more than the allowable 18 inches of pine tar. It was a bit of retaliatory gamesmanship on Counsell’s part, as home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt had forced Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar to switch bats for the same infraction one inning earlier.

Ozuna didn’t go all George Brett on Wendelstedt. Instead, he walked back to the dugout, where the Marlins’ batboy handed him one of Stanton’s bats. A few pitches later, Ozuna hit Paolo Espino’s offering 455 feet for a three-run home run.

“Maybe I swung harder,” Ozuna said.

“It doesn’t matter what he’s using right now,” Stanton told the Miami Herald.

After the game, Ozuna, who has 22 home runs and 59 RBI this season, was named a starter in this month’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Stanton was selected as a reserve. Sunday wasn’t the first time that Ozuna has homered with another person’s bat. Last year, he used former Marlins hitting coach Barry Bonds’s bats for a stretch. Earlier this season, he hit a couple of home runs with Ichiro Suzuki’s bat.

“He could probably pick up a two-by-four and hit with it,” Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said.