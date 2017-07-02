

Kris Bryant was one seven Cubs all-stars last season. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon might be a little lonely at the All-Star Game later this month. One year after the Cubs led the league with seven all-stars and became only the second team in baseball history to have its entire infield start an All-Star Game, Chicago didn’t have a single player elected to start this year’s game in Miami.

“I thought the voting was appropriate and right and good,” Maddon said on ESPN after the all-star rosters were announced Sunday. Maddon will manage the National League team by virtue of the Cubs representing the National League in the World Series last October en route to winning their first title since 1908.

Last year, the Cubs had an MLB-best 53-35 record and a seven-game lead in the National League Central at the all-star break. Infielders Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Kris Bryant were elected to start the All-Star Game, as was center fielder Dexter Fowler. This year, the Cubs are 41-41 and on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Their only all-star selection Sunday was closer Wade Davis, who was acquired from the Royals during the offseason. Bryant could still get in via the National League’s “Final Vote” contest.

Meanwhile, the Nationals, Astros, Yankees and Indians are tied for the most all-star selections this season with five. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper led all players in fan votes, while outfielder Aaron Judge became the first Yankees player to lead the American League in fan voting since Derek Jeter in 2009. Judge, who has an MLB-best 27 home runs, joins Hideki Matsui (2003) and Joe DiMaggio (1936) as the only Yankees rookies elected to start an All-Star Game.

Here are the full rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will be played at Marlins Stadium on July 11:

NATIONAL LEAGUE



Starters

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS: Zack Cozart, Reds

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Reserves

C: Yadier Molina, Cardinals

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Reds

2B: Josh Harrison, Pirates

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

SS: Corey Seager, Dodgers

3B: Jake Lamb, D-backs

OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

OF: Michael Conforto, Mets

OF: Ender Inciarte, Braves

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Pitchers

RHP: Wade Davis, Cubs

RHP: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

LHP: Brad Hand, Padres

RHP: Greg Holland, Rockies

RHP: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

RHP: Corey Knebel, Brewers

RHP: Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

RHP: Pat Neshek, Phillies

LHP: Robbie Ray, D-backs

RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Final Vote Candidates

1B: Justin Bour, Marlins

3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals

1B: Mark Reynolds, Rockies

3B: Justin Turner, Dodgers

AMERICAN LEAGUE



Starters

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: George Springer, Astros

DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays

Reserves

C: Gary Sanchez, Yankees

1B: Yonder Alonso, Athletics

2B: Starlin Castro, Yankees

2B: Jonathan Schoop, Orioles

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

3B: Miguel Sano, Twins

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF: Michael Brantley, Indians

OF: Avisail Garcia, White Sox

DH: Nelson Cruz, Mariners

Pitchers

RHP: Dellin Betances, Yankees

RHP: Yu Darvish, Rangers

RHP: Michael Fulmer, Tigers

LHP: Dallas Keuchel, Astros

LHP: Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

RHP: Corey Kluber, Indians

RHP: Lance McCullers Jr., Astros

LHP: Andrew Miller, Indians

LHP: Chris Sale, Red Sox

RHP: Ervin Santana, Twins

RHP: Luis Severino, Yankees

LHP: Jason Vargas, Royals

Final Vote Candidates

SS: Elvis Andrus, Rangers

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

SS: Didi Gregorius, Yankees

1B: Logan Morrison, Rays

3B: Mike Moustakas, Royals