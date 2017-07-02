Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon might be a little lonely at the All-Star Game later this month. One year after the Cubs led the league with seven all-stars and became only the second team in baseball history to have its entire infield start an All-Star Game, Chicago didn’t have a single player elected to start this year’s game in Miami.
“I thought the voting was appropriate and right and good,” Maddon said on ESPN after the all-star rosters were announced Sunday. Maddon will manage the National League team by virtue of the Cubs representing the National League in the World Series last October en route to winning their first title since 1908.
Last year, the Cubs had an MLB-best 53-35 record and a seven-game lead in the National League Central at the all-star break. Infielders Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Kris Bryant were elected to start the All-Star Game, as was center fielder Dexter Fowler. This year, the Cubs are 41-41 and on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Their only all-star selection Sunday was closer Wade Davis, who was acquired from the Royals during the offseason. Bryant could still get in via the National League’s “Final Vote” contest.
Meanwhile, the Nationals, Astros, Yankees and Indians are tied for the most all-star selections this season with five. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper led all players in fan votes, while outfielder Aaron Judge became the first Yankees player to lead the American League in fan voting since Derek Jeter in 2009. Judge, who has an MLB-best 27 home runs, joins Hideki Matsui (2003) and Joe DiMaggio (1936) as the only Yankees rookies elected to start an All-Star Game.
Here are the full rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will be played at Marlins Stadium on July 11:
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Starters
C: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
Reserves
C: Yadier Molina, Cardinals
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
1B: Joey Votto, Reds
2B: Josh Harrison, Pirates
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
SS: Corey Seager, Dodgers
3B: Jake Lamb, D-backs
OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
OF: Michael Conforto, Mets
OF: Ender Inciarte, Braves
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Pitchers
RHP: Wade Davis, Cubs
RHP: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
LHP: Brad Hand, Padres
RHP: Greg Holland, Rockies
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
RHP: Corey Knebel, Brewers
RHP: Carlos Martinez, Cardinals
RHP: Pat Neshek, Phillies
LHP: Robbie Ray, D-backs
RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
Final Vote Candidates
1B: Justin Bour, Marlins
3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs
3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
1B: Mark Reynolds, Rockies
3B: Justin Turner, Dodgers
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Starters
C: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: George Springer, Astros
DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
Reserves
C: Gary Sanchez, Yankees
1B: Yonder Alonso, Athletics
2B: Starlin Castro, Yankees
2B: Jonathan Schoop, Orioles
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians
3B: Miguel Sano, Twins
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF: Michael Brantley, Indians
OF: Avisail Garcia, White Sox
DH: Nelson Cruz, Mariners
Pitchers
RHP: Dellin Betances, Yankees
RHP: Yu Darvish, Rangers
RHP: Michael Fulmer, Tigers
LHP: Dallas Keuchel, Astros
LHP: Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
RHP: Corey Kluber, Indians
RHP: Lance McCullers Jr., Astros
LHP: Andrew Miller, Indians
LHP: Chris Sale, Red Sox
RHP: Ervin Santana, Twins
RHP: Luis Severino, Yankees
LHP: Jason Vargas, Royals
Final Vote Candidates
SS: Elvis Andrus, Rangers
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
SS: Didi Gregorius, Yankees
1B: Logan Morrison, Rays
3B: Mike Moustakas, Royals
