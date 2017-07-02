Royals pitcher Nathan Karns has been on the disabled list since May 21 with a forearm issue and the team is taking a cautious approach with the right-handed starter’s rehab. In the meantime, the 29-year-old is doing what he can to keep his jaw and cheeks in top shape.

During the second game of a doubleheader against the Twins on Saturday, a TV camera caught Karns in the Kansas City dugout struggling to chew an enormous wad of what appeared to be Dubble Bubble gum. On Sunday, the Kansas City Star’s Rustin Dodd reported that Karns “crammed 51 pieces of gum in his mouth.” That’s a lot of gum, but it’s reportedly seven pieces shy of the Royals’ team record. Karns wouldn’t tell Dodd who holds the honor.

Nate Karns crammed 51 pieces of gum in his mouth yesterday during the DH. The team record is 58, though he wouldn't divulge who holds it. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) July 2, 2017

Karns, who is eligible to return from the disabled list July 20, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday. No word on when he’ll make another run at the Royals’ gum-chewing mark.