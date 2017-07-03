Pete Frates, a former Boston College baseball player, was diagnosed with what is technically called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2012, in his late 20s. (Thomas Johnson/The Washington Post)

The paralyzed former college baseball captain who helped inspire the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised more than $100 million to find a cure for Lou Gherig’s disease, was hospitalized with the illness last week, his family said.

“He’s battling the Beast with all he’s got,” Pete Frates’s brother wrote to the Boston Herald on Saturday — after Frates was moved from the bedroom where his family had been caring for him since his viral fame in 2014, as the disease progressively destroyed his body.

I HATE ALS! Back at MGH. Prayers for Pete. #toughestguyIknow — Nancy Frates (@momfrates) July 1, 2017

The former Boston College player was diagnosed with what is technically called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2012, in his late 20s. Two years later, as he and his wife prepared to have their first child, the neurodegenerative disease had left Frates unable to speak, walk or move, as Cindy Boren wrote for The Washington Post.

It was that summer, the Los Angeles Times reported, that Frates’s friends and family began daring each other to dump a bucket of ice on their heads to raise awareness of Lou Gehrig’s disease — which had fallen since the condition forced its namesake to retire from the New York Yankees 75 years earlier.

Amateur videos of the Ice Bucket Challenge quickly spread across social media — convincing millions of people and eventually celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James to soak themselves for a cause.

“We have never seen anything like this in the history of the disease,” the president of the ALS Association wrote in August 2014, after raising millions in less than two weeks.

While it’s possible that someone else started the phenomenon, whose exact origins proved hard to trace, there is no doubt that Frates became its living symbol.

“I want the 100th anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s speech to be a celebration of a courageous man who became the poster boy for a disease with a cure,” he wrote to the Boston Globe in August 2014, “not a cruel reminder of how nothing has changed in a century.”

The same month, Frates rolled onto the grounds of Fenway Park in a wheelchair, his family behind him, determined to take the challenge he was already famous for.

“He’s pretty much paralyzed,” his mother Nancy Frates told the Globe. “He can’t speak anymore. He has trouble swallowing so he’s now on a feeding tube.”

And still, the 29-year-old father-to-be seemed to smile as his wife hoisted a bucket (now on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame) above his head, paused just a moment, and tipped it over.

“He’s not like the rest of us,” his father John Frates said afterward. “Our body can shed off heat or cold. He’s freezing over there now, and he will be the rest of the day.”

He added that his son “is doing that for all those people suffering from ALS.”

More than 17 million people took the challenge, and in less than two months helped raise $115 million to research and combat the disease, according to the ALS Association.

But the challenge’s popularity waned with the summer. Efforts to repeat it in 2015 often raised disappointing amounts of money by comparison.

And Frates continued to suffer.

By May of this year, his family told CBS Boston, they were paying $3,000 a day in medical bills.

“His bedroom has been turned into an intensive case unit, with his daughter and wife by his side,” the station reported.

On Friday, Nancy Frates announced on Twitter that her son had been moved to a hospital.

Reports that he had died spread through the news and the same social networks that made the Ice Bucket Challenge so successful — but turned out to be wrong.

CORRECTION: Family friend of Peter Frates told me had passed at 32. He was wrong and I was doubly wrong to tweet it. Thank God I was wrong. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 3, 2017

The baseball and cold water star’s father told the Boston Herald he was still alive on Monday morning — in a hospital bed, struggling, but fighting.

