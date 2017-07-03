

Joey Votto and Zack Cozart. (David Kohl/USA Today)

Before the season, Reds first baseman Joey Votto promised teammate Zack Cozart that he’d buy the 31-year-old shortstop a donkey if he made the all-star team for the first time. The Reds should’ve promised Cozart a drove of donkeys years ago; not only did he make the National League all-star team announced Sunday, he was voted a starter.

Votto, who will join Cozart in Miami as the Reds’ other all-star representative, fully intends to honor his promise and has already been in touch with his donkey dealer.

“He doesn’t have a phone. He only uses a pager,” Votto told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He’s kind of in that black-market business. He’ll see it’s time to bring that donkey to Cincinnati. … The donkey’s been in the works for a while. We’ve got one taken care of.”

Votto proposed the donkey deal during spring training in Arizona, where there’s a donkey farm about a mile from the Reds’ training facility.

“I don’t know why I like donkeys so much,” Cozart told MLB Network Radio last month. “Maybe because they look like they’re real chill.”

Cozart, a .246 career hitter coming into the year, has looked real chill at the plate in his seventh big league season, hitting .322 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Votto recently campaigned for fans to “#VoteCozart by wearing a donkey costume during his donkey-loving teammate’s TV interview. Soon enough, Cozart will have a real donkey of his own.