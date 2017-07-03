

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen isn’t happy with Dodger fans. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Dodgers had four players selected for the National League all-star team Sunday, but that wasn’t good enough for the team’s all-star closer. Kenley Jansen, who was named an all-star for a second consecutive year, was unhappy that teammates Corey Seager and Justin Turner weren’t voted in as starters, and he blamed Los Angeles fans.

“Sorry to Dodger fans, but that’s their own fault,” Jansen said after a Los Angeles player failed to crack the starting lineup for a third straight year.

Seager was selected as a reserve shortstop, while Turner, the Dodgers’ third baseman, is among the five candidates in the National League’s “Final Vote” contest. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw and rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger were the other Dodgers named to the team Sunday.

“I’ll say it loud and clear again,” Jansen said. “It’s the Dodger fans’ fault. We should’ve voted for [Seager and Turner]. They deserve to be the starters.”

Seager is hitting .305 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Fans voted Zack Cozart (.322, nine home runs, 33 RBI) the starter at shortstop. Turner is hitting .382 with seven home runs and 31 RBI, but missed 19 games with a hamstring injury.

“I can’t imagine myself a better first half than I’m having right now,” Turner told the Los Angeles Times. “If it’s not in the cards, then it’s not in the cards.”

While the Dodgers lead all of baseball in average attendance, several fans suggested that Jansen blame the awful local television deal that the Dodgers made with Time Warner Cable in 2013, which leaves about 70 percent of viewers in Southern California unable to watch the team on TV.

@kenleyjansen74 Don't blame Dodger fans for not voting Turner & Seager to All-Star game. Blame TV blackout. Many can't get LA Games on tv. — Richard Somers (@OneAndOnlyRick) July 3, 2017

@kenleyjansen74 we are the best fans and would be louder online if the @Dodgers would let us watch them on tv — ed cañas (@edcanasphoto) July 3, 2017

@kenleyjansen74 u should stop blaming fans & blame the non-TV deal! Blame the front office. We cant watch our team like other fans get to! — Daniel (@chop1222) July 3, 2017

@kenleyjansen74 who do Dodgers fans blame because they can not watch Dodgers games. Who's at fault for that? #mlb #Dodgers #timewarner — Jess Withey (@BLKSWMR) July 3, 2017