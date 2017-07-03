

Boston’s Jayson Tatum (11) lays the ball in while Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz defends during an NBA summer league game. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

Markelle Fultz and Jayson Tatum will forever be linked by the trade that led to their draft selections by the 76ers and Celtics, respectively, and they figure to have plenty of matchups as members of division rivals. Monday brought the first on-court encounter between the NBA draft’s No. 1 and No. 3 picks, and although it was in Summer League play, Fultz and Tatum gave Philadelphia and Boston fans plenty about which to be excited.

Tatum wound up getting the better of his fellow rookie, hitting the game-winner in the Celtics’ 89-88 win at the Utah Jazz Summer League in Salt Lake City. However, Fultz may have walked away with an even greater notch in his belt, earning the public admiration of none other than Kevin Durant.

[Durant took less to help the Warriors. Now they must do their part.]

Fultz got some with him. The hesi pull-up jimbo was smooth. Probably don't understand what I just said if u don't REALLY hoop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 4, 2017

That’s high praise, coming from a man who knows a thing or two about scoring. Despite playing for a University of Washington team that was unable to make the NCAA tournament, Fultz displayed such an impressive offensive arsenal during his freshman season that he was quickly pegged as the top prospect in June’s draft.

The 76ers validated those predictions, but only after trading for the No. 1 pick, giving the Celtics their No. 3 selection and a first-rounder in next year’s draft. After Lonzo Ball went to the Lakers at No. 2, Boston used its pick on Tatum, who had showed off his own scoring skills during a freshman campaign at Duke. He made his professional debut a memorable one with a clutch jumper.

No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum (21p) gives the @celtics the 89-88 lead with 5.7 seconds left to go! Catch the finish NOW on NBA TV! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/y2XCfK3Rxv — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 4, 2017

The first of Tatum’s 21 points came on a nifty midair adjustment for a lay-in, and he later hammered down a dunk in traffic. Noted Celtics fan Bill Simmons was suitably impressed.

First bucket in green looked pretty good pic.twitter.com/zs6O8SC0Vp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 3, 2017

Jayson Tatum just ROCKED the rim pic.twitter.com/1FDFeyEKMN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 4, 2017

I AM UNCONSCIOUS https://t.co/wuIfpPzIok — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 4, 2017

Fultz dropped in 17 points of his own, including a play on which he spun past Tatum for a basket. Fultz also offered an eye-opening defensive highlight, swatting Kadeem Allen’s layup attempt.

[Cavaliers remain in turmoil with Chauncey Billups passing up chance to run team]

Another player picked third by Boston, 2016 draftee Jaylen Brown, had the best overall game, scoring 29 points and denying Fultz his own last-second game-winner. But the Sixers rookie and his Celtics counterpart put on a show, leaving hoops fans — including Durant — eager for more to come.